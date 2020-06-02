Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,018 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimball International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 112,270 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Kimball International Inc has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $412.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

KBAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.