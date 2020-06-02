Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

