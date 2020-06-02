Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 35,790 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,790 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $68,798,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 727.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 387,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.