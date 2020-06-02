Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,781,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in American National Insurance by 125.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 342,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 190,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American National Insurance by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the first quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American National Insurance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.64. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

ANAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

