Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,700 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Axcelis Technologies worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $4,875,868. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $882.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. DA Davidson downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.