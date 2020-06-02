Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dean General purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.39 per share, with a total value of $40,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,234.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

