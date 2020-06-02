Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,606,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.