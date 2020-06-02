Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,517 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 151,577 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 159.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 35.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 24.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,472,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEE opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.43. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

