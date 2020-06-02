Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAV. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 92,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

