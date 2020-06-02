Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 59,400 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,349,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

