Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.15 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

