Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of MAXIMUS worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of MMS opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

