Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,016,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $68,172,910.00.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.