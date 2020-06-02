Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.48). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.