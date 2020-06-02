Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 61,913 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,913 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $483.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

In related news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

