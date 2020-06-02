Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,263,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after buying an additional 466,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE:DAR opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $29.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

