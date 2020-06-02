Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Re/Max worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Re/Max by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Re/Max during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Re/Max by 1,897.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Re/Max by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

NYSE RMAX opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $501.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other Re/Max news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

