State Street Corp Grows Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.15% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $125,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 36.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 602,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 161,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,256.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,204 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,925. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

