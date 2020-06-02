Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,584 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 74,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

