Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $471,000 in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.