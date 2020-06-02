Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $108,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Globus Medical by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

