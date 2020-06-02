Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,521 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ryder System worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,619,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,703,000 after acquiring an additional 354,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,807,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, Director Robert J. Eck acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

