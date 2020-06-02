ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,644,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,225,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 444,195 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,756,000 after acquiring an additional 367,031 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,744,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 365,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 350,101 shares during the period.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

