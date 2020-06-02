Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 55,738 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,738 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 77,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In other news, Director Frederick J. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.13 per share, with a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.