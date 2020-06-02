WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cato were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 77,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cato by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 101,609 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Cato by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 385,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cato by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cato by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 288,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

CATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CATO opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Cato Corp has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $235.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

