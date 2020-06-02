WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,179 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

SIX opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

