PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,163,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $16,542,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 321,603 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 181,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

