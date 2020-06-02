Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys 72 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Apple by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.