Zacks: GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GAN an industry rank of 33 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GAN from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

