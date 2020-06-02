Zacks: Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDRA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 3,039,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $4,620,061.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 207,012 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

