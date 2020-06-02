Brokerages Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.17. HMS reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in HMS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $12,349,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HMS by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

