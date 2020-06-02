Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Radware has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Radware by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Radware by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 677,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Radware by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Radware by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

