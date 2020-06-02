Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. First Financial Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $49,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

