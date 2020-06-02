360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QFIN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

Shares of QFIN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.64. 360 Finance has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that 360 Finance will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International lifted its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,674,000 after buying an additional 5,588,260 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth $32,107,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth $10,969,000. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after buying an additional 1,044,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth $9,770,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.