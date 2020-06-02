GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NYSE:GPS opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GAP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $15,749,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

