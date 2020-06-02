Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.27.
Shares of CGC opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
