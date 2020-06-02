TEX (LON:TXH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TEX (LON:TXH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (16.30) (($0.21)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.96. The firm has a market cap of $46,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.05. TEX has a one year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.00.

TEX Company Profile

Tex Holdings plc manufactures and supplies proprietary piling equipment, generators, engineering products, plastic injection molding and tooling procurement, and boards and panels in Eurozone, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Engineering, Plastics, and Boards & Panels.

