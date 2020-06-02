Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised Hess from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.55.

HES stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,018.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 572,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 50,845 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

