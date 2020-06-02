Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

KDP opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Keurig Dr Pepper Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI
Keurig Dr Pepper Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI
Summit Hotel Properties Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”
Summit Hotel Properties Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet
TheStreet Lowers VAALCO Energy to D
TheStreet Lowers VAALCO Energy to D
Taubman Centers Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight
Taubman Centers Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight
Autolus Therapeutics Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Autolus Therapeutics Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report