Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

KDP opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

