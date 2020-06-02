Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BOCOM International raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.