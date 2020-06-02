TheStreet Lowers VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to D

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 68.24%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
