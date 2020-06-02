Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $502.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,870.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,656,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

