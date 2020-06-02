ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ONEOK from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

