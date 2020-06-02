Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has increased its dividend payment by an average of 330.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.