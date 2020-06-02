Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,366.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $4,015,533. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $3,098,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 211,352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

