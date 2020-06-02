Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.20. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

