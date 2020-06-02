Headlam Group plc (HEAD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.45 on July 1st

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.45 ($0.23) per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $7.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HEAD opened at GBX 307.04 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. Headlam Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 429.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Headlam Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

