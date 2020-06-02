Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Kimberly Clark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Kimberly Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly Clark to earn $7.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.41. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

