Dominion Energy Inc (D) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on June 20th

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Dominion Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 86.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Shares of D opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

