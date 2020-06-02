C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2,672.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

